Should you charge your phone to 80% for longer battery life

Should you charge your phone to 80% for longer battery life

en
Publication time 21 September 2025 04:50
Should you charge your phone only to 80% — tips for battery longevity
Smartphone on charge. Photo: Unsplash

Limiting smartphone charging to around 80% can positively affect battery longevity. Lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries operate more stably when the charge is kept within the 20–80% range.

Reported by ITsider.

Why charging to 100% accelerates wear and how new batteries address this

Fully charging to 100% accelerates battery wear: energy fills all the "cells," the battery heats up, and small but irreversible chemical changes occur. Over time, these changes accumulate, and the battery gradually loses its ability to hold a charge.

To prevent users from manually managing this, manufacturers have introduced corresponding settings — on some models, it’s possible to enable a software limit at 80%.

It is also worth mentioning modern silicon-carbon batteries in flagship smartphones. They are more resistant to fast charging and high voltage, so degradation occurs more slowly. For these batteries, charging to 100% is not critical, but basic rules still apply: avoid overheating the device and do not let it fully discharge.

Thus, charging your phone up to 80% can be beneficial, but it is not a strict rule. The actual effect depends on usage intensity, and in many cases, after a year to a year and a half, it may be more practical to simply replace the battery rather than limiting your battery life daily.

Read more:

4 easy ways to free up storage on your phone

Android without storage issues — set your SD card as main storage

Top 3 kid-friendly smartphones parents can trust

technologies smartphone charging battery charger functions
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
