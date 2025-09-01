Best phone for your first-grader — 3 smartphones perfect for children

A child using a smartphone. Photo: freepik

Choosing a first phone for a child in elementary school can feel overwhelming. Parents want something safe, reliable, and easy to use — without spending a fortune.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about three carefully selected models that offer the right mix of durability, parental controls, and affordability.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A06

The simplest Samsung with a large screen and long operating time — without unnecessary bells and whistles.

Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The Galaxy A06 has a 6.7-inch HD display and a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, which is enough for calls, instant messengers, and school applications. The 5000 mAh battery lasts through the school day, and the dual 50 megapixel camera is good for taking photos of notes or the blackboard. There are two SIM cards, a memory card up to 1 TB, and Android 14 with the latest security updates.

Realme C63

Light and nimble budget phone with NFC.

The Realme C63 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The smartphone, powered by Android 14, has a 6.74-inch display, an energy-saving Unisoc T612 chip, and a 5000 mAh battery — a combination that allows a child to use educational applications. The main 50 megapixel camera will capture documents and assignments, and the microSD slot (up to 2 TB) will save photos and videos without clogging up the memory.

Xiaomi Redmi 14C

A solid Xiaomi "budget" with a large 120 Hz screen, good battery life, and NFC versions.

Xiaomi Redmi 14C smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The Redmi 14C is suitable for a first-grader thanks to its large 6.88-inch HD+ display with a frequency of 120 Hz — the text from the Diary and educational videos are read and scrolled smoothly. The MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor handles messaging, school apps, and light gaming, and the 5160 mAh battery with 18W charging can handle a full day of lessons and clubs. The main camera of 50 megapixels will capture notes and assignments clearly, even in the classroom.

Read more:

HMD has released a unique smartphone for children

Keyboard phone or smartphone — which is better for a child in 2025