HMD unveils Fuse smartphone with child safety features — full details

HMD Fuse smartphone for children. Photo: GSMArena

HMD introduces the Fuse children's smartphone with system protection against explicit content. The model uses HarmBlock+, powered by SafeToNet's HarmBlock AI, which prevents capturing or viewing nudity on the device.

This is reported by GSMArena.

Advertisement

What is known about HMD Fuse

HarmBlock+ is integrated directly into the operating system, protecting all apps. Parents can approve or block apps, track real-time location, set up a ‘whitelist’ of contacts, and control device usage in detail.

HMD Fuse smartphone. Photo: GSMArena

The new model is based on HMD Fusion and features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Performance is provided by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage with a microSD slot. The main camera has a 108 MP sensor with autofocus and an additional 2 MP depth sensor, while the front camera is 50 MP in a ‘dot’ notch.

The 5000 mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. Other features include a side fingerprint scanner, IP54 dust and splash protection, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone runs Android 15 out of the box and will receive three years of security updates. There are contacts for accessories on the back panel, and the set includes Blue Casual Outfit and Blue Flashy Outfit cases.

Read more:

Samsung phones receiving One UI 8 in September — full list

These popular apps are draining your phone’s battery

Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 15 5G with shockingly low price