Why your phone could suddenly catch fire

Smartphones are on fire. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The risk of a smartphone catching fire increases due to overheating, mechanical damage, or a faulty battery. In hot weather and during intensive use of the device, the danger is higher, especially when the phone is in tight clothing and the heat is not dissipated.

ITsider writes about it

Advertisement

Under what circumstances can a smartphone catch fire in your pocket?

Overheating most often occurs when launching "heavy" applications, navigating, or shooting with a camera. At high ambient temperatures or in conditions of insufficient cooling, the case heats up faster, which increases the likelihood of ignition.

A separate risk is mechanical stress. A strong impact or prolonged pressure (for example, when carried in a back pocket) can deform the battery and cause a short circuit, up to a fire.

Additional risk factors also include:

Battery swelling is a sign of internal damage that can lead to overheating;

A worn battery — over time, it loses stability and chemical processes become less predictable;

Unexpected overheating — heating without load or sudden shutdowns are a reason to check the battery's condition;

Non-original components — cheap chargers and batteries may not meet safety requirements.

If you notice a swollen battery or excessive heating for no apparent reason, it is worth diagnosing your smartphone as soon as possible — it will help prevent serious consequences.

Read also:

How to cool your phone in the summer heat