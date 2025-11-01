OPPO’s ColorOS 16 global release timeline revealed

Smartphone screen displaying OPPO’s ColorOS 16 interface with widgets and system data. Photo: Smartprix.

OPPO has officially announced the global rollout schedule for its next-generation operating system, ColorOS 16, which is built upon Android 16. The update will first be available in China starting on October 30, 2025, with worldwide markets following in phases from November and into early 2026.

This was reported by GSMArena.

Advertisement

The update brings a faster, smarter, and more unified ColorOS experience across OPPO’s latest devices

According to the release timeline, select flagship devices will be prioritized in the initial November rollout phase — including the Find N5, Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Find X8 series, Reno 14 lineup and the Pad 3 Pro.

ColorOS 16 rollout schedule for OPPO devices. Photo: GSMArena.

In December 2025 and into the first quarter of 2026, the update will extend to older and mid-range OPPO phones and tablets.

ColorOS 16 introduces refreshed visuals, faster performance, improved efficiency and enhanced AI capabilities, signaling OPPO’s push to bring premium features across its ecosystem.

Read more:

The most popular Android smartphones of 2025

5 key Android smartphone features still missing on iPhone

Android prepares new app install rules — full details for 2026