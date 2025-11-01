Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology OPPO unveils global rollout plan for ColorOS 16

OPPO unveils global rollout plan for ColorOS 16

en
Publication time 1 November 2025 23:55
Updated 17:03
OPPO’s ColorOS 16 global release timeline revealed
Smartphone screen displaying OPPO’s ColorOS 16 interface with widgets and system data. Photo: Smartprix.

OPPO has officially announced the global rollout schedule for its next-generation operating system, ColorOS 16, which is built upon Android 16. The update will first be available in China starting on October 30, 2025, with worldwide markets following in phases from November and into early 2026. 

This was reported by GSMArena.

The update brings a faster, smarter, and more unified ColorOS experience across OPPO’s latest devices

According to the release timeline, select flagship devices will be prioritized in the initial November rollout phase — including the Find N5, Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Find X8 series, Reno 14 lineup and the Pad 3 Pro. 

ColorOS 16 rollout schedule
ColorOS 16 rollout schedule for OPPO devices. Photo: GSMArena.

In December 2025 and into the first quarter of 2026, the update will extend to older and mid-range OPPO phones and tablets. 

ColorOS 16 introduces refreshed visuals, faster performance, improved efficiency and enhanced AI capabilities, signaling OPPO’s push to bring premium features across its ecosystem. 

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
