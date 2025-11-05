Apple developing sub-$1,000 Mac laptop with iPhone processor and LCD screen

MacBook on the table. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is preparing to shake up the affordable laptop market with its first budget-friendly Mac. Designed to compete directly with Chromebooks and entry-level Windows PCs, it will be the company's first foray into the affordable laptop market.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

Low-cost Mac laptop

According to people familiar with the matter, the new device, which is designed for students, businesses, and casual users, will target people who primarily browse the web, work on documents, or perform light media editing. Apple is also targeting potential iPad buyers who might prefer a traditional laptop experience.

Code-named J700, the machine is currently undergoing testing at Apple and is in the early stages of production with overseas suppliers. The Cupertino, California-based company plans to launch the device in the first half of 2026.

Apple plans to sell the new laptop for less than $1,000 by using less advanced components. The laptop will use an iPhone processor and a lower-end LCD display. With a screen slightly below 13.6 inches, it will have the smallest display of any current Mac.

This will mark the first time Apple has used an iPhone processor in a Mac instead of a computer-specific chip. However, internal tests have shown that the smartphone chip can outperform the M1 processor optimized for Macs that was used in laptops just a few years ago.

Apple has long used iPhone chips to power iPads but shifted those devices to its M-series processors for higher-end models a few years ago.

Read more:

iOS 26 keyboard glitch frustrates users — here’s what's wrong

Apple brings back a piece of iPhone history in iOS 26.1