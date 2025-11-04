iOS 26.1 introduces "Slide to Stop" alarm to reduce mistaps and enhance user experience

The Slide to Stop function in the iOS 26.1 alarm clock. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

The iOS 26.1 update introduces a new way to turn off the alarm: "Slide to Stop". This feature should reduce the number of accidental presses. This feature resembles the "slide to unlock" slider that appeared on iPhone lock screens from 2007 to 2016.

MacRumors reports on this change.

Advertisement

When will the update be available?

In the beta versions of iOS 26.1, including the release candidate, a new "Slide to Stop" slider appeared on the screen when an alarm was triggered in the Clock app. Previously, iOS 26 had a large "Stop" button that was easy to press by accident. Now, to turn off the alarm, you need to perform a controlled swipe, which reduces the risk of being late due to accidental touching.

The stable version of iOS 26.1 began rolling out today, November 4. Everyone can download the update and try the new feature.

However, note that after installing iOS 26, some iPhone users encountered a strange bug where the keyboard malfunctioned and registered accidental touches even when autocorrect was disabled. Apple has not yet commented on the problem or released an update to fix it.

As we wrote earlier, although the iOS 26 update is not revolutionary, it adds a number of subtle yet extremely useful features that save time and make using an iPhone more comfortable. These minor improvements create a sense of stability and intuitiveness in the new version.