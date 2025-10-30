Apple's budget MacBook rumored for holiday release — here's what we know

A MacBook on a table. Photo: Unsplash

In October, Apple updated the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro, and the Vision Pro with the M5 chip. However, the most highly anticipated product remains the rumored affordable laptop. According to insiders, the announcement could happen before the holidays.

Apple to launch budget-friendly MacBook

In June, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is developing a more affordable 13-inch notebook to compete with Chromebooks and increase MacBook sales. According to Kuo, the model will feature the A18 Pro chip, which debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro last year. This is an unusual choice for a Mac because Macs typically use M-series processors. However, it is a logical choice in terms of cost and performance.

The A18 Pro's expected performance is estimated to be about 40% lower than the M4's. However, its multicore performance is similar to that of the M1 in the 2020 MacBook Air, and its graphics performance surpasses the M1's. In August, DigiTimes reported that the starting price could be between $599 and $699.

However, there are limitations. The A18 Pro does not support Thunderbolt, so it will likely have standard USB-C ports. For the target audience, this will likely not be a critical issue, but the question of memory capacity remains: The A18 Pro has 8 GB of RAM, whereas current MacBook Air and Pro models start with 16 GB. According to Kuo, the device will have an ultra-thin, lightweight body and come in silver, blue, pink, and yellow.

Regarding the production schedule, sources partially agree: Kuo expects mass production to begin at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 or the start of the first quarter of 2026. DigiTimes indicates that final assembly will occur in the fourth quarter of 2025, with sales beginning at the end of that year or the beginning of 2026. This aligns with the analyst's forecast.

