Apple Music to enable sharing songs and lyrics to WhatsApp Status

Apple Music and WhatsApp logos. Photo: Business Standard.

Apple is expanding its social sharing capabilities with a new feature in iOS 26.2 that will allow users to send songs and lyric snippets from Apple Music directly to WhatsApp Status, the app’s story-style update feature.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

The update bridges Apple Music and WhatsApp like never before

Currently available in the developer beta of iOS 26.2, users can tap "Share Lyrics", select "WhatsApp Status", pick specific lyric lines, and post a richly formatted update with album artwork and track details — in contrast to the plain shares users were limited to previously.

Sharing a song and lyrics from Spotify to WhatsApp Status. Photo: 9to5Mac

Up until now, Apple Music users could only share via a basic share sheet, resulting in less visually appealing updates. The new rollout brings the service more in line with competitors, such as Spotify, and enables richer user engagement.

Sharing lyrics from Apple Music to WhatsApp Status. Photo: 9to5Mac

Although the feature is operational in the beta version, Apple has not confirmed a full public release date. It appears users may need to wait until the official launch of iOS 26.2 for full availability — particularly the ability to share entire songs (not just lyrics), which remains inconsistent in the beta build.

