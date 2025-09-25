Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology WhatsApp gets built-in message translator — how it works

en
Publication time 25 September 2025 11:09
WhatsApp adds message translation — how the new feature works on Android and iPhone
WhatsApp messenger displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp introduces built-in translation, allowing users to chat in multiple languages without third-party apps. The feature works in private chats, groups, and channels, gradually rolling out for Android and iPhone.

According to WhatsApp’s official blog.

How the new feature works

Message translation is integrated directly into the app interface. When you receive a message in another language, simply long-press it and select "Translate."

Users can choose the language to translate from or to, and download language packs for offline use. On Android, there’s an additional option to enable automatic translation for an entire conversation, so all future incoming messages in that chat are translated automatically.

Translations are performed on the user’s device, meaning WhatsApp cannot access the contents of your messages.

The rollout is gradual and initially supports a limited number of languages, with plans to expand. On Android, the feature starts with six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. On iPhone, support launches with over 19 languages, including Ukrainian.

Read more:

WhatsApp launches the new feature to protect your chats

Trump Mobile sells used iPhones, Samsungs instead of promised T1

Elon Musk’s company plans to test a mind-reading device

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
