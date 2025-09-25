WhatsApp adds message translation — how the new feature works on Android and iPhone

WhatsApp messenger displayed on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp introduces built-in translation, allowing users to chat in multiple languages without third-party apps. The feature works in private chats, groups, and channels, gradually rolling out for Android and iPhone.

How the new feature works

Message translation is integrated directly into the app interface. When you receive a message in another language, simply long-press it and select "Translate."

Users can choose the language to translate from or to, and download language packs for offline use. On Android, there’s an additional option to enable automatic translation for an entire conversation, so all future incoming messages in that chat are translated automatically.

Translations are performed on the user’s device, meaning WhatsApp cannot access the contents of your messages.

The rollout is gradual and initially supports a limited number of languages, with plans to expand. On Android, the feature starts with six languages: English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. On iPhone, support launches with over 19 languages, including Ukrainian.

