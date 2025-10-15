Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring video podcasts in 2026

Netflix teams up with Spotify to bring video podcasts in 2026

en
Publication time 15 October 2025 17:14
Netflix to stream Spotify video podcasts starting early 2026
Netflix and Spotify logos side by side, highlighting their video podcast partnership. Photo: ADWEEK.

Netflix is expanding beyond streaming TV shows and movies by entering the video podcast space. In a new partnership with Spotify, a selection of popular Spotify video podcasts will soon be available to Netflix viewers.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Netflix and Spotify team up to bring sports, culture, and true crime video podcasts

The collaboration includes sports-focused shows like The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer NFL Show, The Ringer NBA Show, Fantasy Football, and the F1 Show. It also brings pop culture and lifestyle series such as The Rewatchables, Dissect, Recipe Club, and The Dave Chang Show, along with true crime podcasts like Conspiracy Theories and Serial Killers.

Roman Wasenmüller, Spotify’s VP and Head of Podcasts, called the move "a new chapter for podcasting," highlighting the growing importance of video podcasts in digital media.

The new content will launch in the U.S. in early 2026, with additional regions following later. This initiative reflects Netflix’s ambition to compete in the rapidly growing video podcast market, currently dominated by platforms like YouTube, while also strengthening Spotify’s footprint outside traditional streaming.

Video podcasts have surged in popularity in recent years, offering both visual and audio experiences that enhance engagement for fans of sports, culture, and true crime content.

This partnership positions Netflix and Spotify to capture a larger share of the digital podcast audience while providing viewers with fresh, video-based content across multiple genres.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
