Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Movies and TV shows The Bridgertons are back — Netflix sets season 4 release dates

The Bridgertons are back — Netflix sets season 4 release dates

en
Publication time 13 October 2025 18:01
Netflix reveals Bridgerton Season 4 premiere dates — and it’s a two-parter
Bridgerton. Photo: Netflix

Get ready for romance, scandal, and elegance — Bridgerton returns to Netflix this winter with eight new episodes released in two parts.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Advertisement

Bridgerton Season 4 release dates revealed

The fourth season of the hit period drama created by Shonda Rhimes will return to Netflix on January 29 with Part 1, followed by Part 2 on February 26. Each part consists of four episodes.

The fourth season of Bridgerton focuses on the Bohemian second son, Benedict (Luke Thompson). Although his older and younger brothers are happily married, Benedict is reluctant to settle down — until he meets a captivating lady in silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

The cast includes Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, along with Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

Read more:

Genie, Make a Wish — new Netflix fantasy hit tops global charts

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" tops Netflix despite backlash

series Netflix trailer premiere drama Bridgerton
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information