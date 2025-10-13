Netflix reveals Bridgerton Season 4 premiere dates — and it’s a two-parter

Bridgerton. Photo: Netflix

Get ready for romance, scandal, and elegance — Bridgerton returns to Netflix this winter with eight new episodes released in two parts.

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Bridgerton Season 4 release dates revealed

The fourth season of the hit period drama created by Shonda Rhimes will return to Netflix on January 29 with Part 1, followed by Part 2 on February 26. Each part consists of four episodes.

The fourth season of Bridgerton focuses on the Bohemian second son, Benedict (Luke Thompson). Although his older and younger brothers are happily married, Benedict is reluctant to settle down — until he meets a captivating lady in silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

The cast includes Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, along with Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Emma Naomi (Alice Mondrich), Hugh Sachs (Brimsley).

