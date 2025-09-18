What’s new on YouTube: AI backgrounds, livestream boosts, music fan perks

The YouTube logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, YouTube is presenting new tools for creating, interacting, and monetizing content at Made on YouTube. The platform emphasizes the growth of the creator economy — over the past four years, creators have earned more than $100 billion.

This is stated in the official YouTube blog.

What new products YouTube has prepared for content makers

YouTube emphasizes that anyone with an idea — whether an individual author, studio, or brand — can become a creator and transform a hobby into a business.

"We didn't just create a platform. We built an economy," said YouTube CEO Neal Mohan.

He also emphasized that AI should enhance human creativity, and the future of the industry belongs to creators.

YouTube Shorts has started using Google DeepMind Veo 3 Fast to create free background music for videos and clips. Additionally, content creators can now detect and manage AI-generated videos that feature their likeness.

Live streams will offer new ways to interact with existing audiences, attract new viewers, and monetize streams more effectively.

YouTube Music will be able to create countdowns for new releases and interact with top fans by offering them exclusive merchandise, thank-you videos, and backstage and fan-only content.

According to YouTube's management, their main goal is to provide creators with tools for stories, communities, and a sustainable income.

