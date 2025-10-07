Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology ChatGPT now works with Spotify, Canva, Figma, and more apps

ChatGPT now works with Spotify, Canva, Figma, and more apps

en
Publication time 7 October 2025 19:10
ChatGPT users can now access Spotify, Canva, Figma from chat interface
ChatGPT logo. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s capabilities, allowing users to interact directly with apps like Spotify, Canva, and Figma. The feature lets users perform tasks across multiple platforms without leaving the chat interface. 

This was reported by 9to5mac.

Advertisement

Multi-app support for creative and productivity tools

In a short demo posted on YouTube, OpenAI showcases how Free, Go, Plus, and Pro subscribers outside the EU can interact with multiple apps right from their ChatGPT conversations.

Currently, the integration is available in English with Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow in markets where these companies operate:

  • With the Spotify integration, Premium and Free plan users can connect their accounts and use ChatGPT to suggest podcasts and build playlists based on genre, mood, or artist. Simply start your prompt with "Spotify, ..."
  • With the Canva integration, users can upload text documents and use ChatGPT and Canva together to create presentations, pitch decks, posters, and more.
  • With the Expedia and Booking integrations, users can plan trips quickly by refining search results with natural language queries and viewing results on a map or in a carousel.
chatgpt apps
Integration with Spotify in ChatGPT. Photo: 9to5mac

Read more:

OpenAI adds age gates to ChatGPT amid teen safety concerns

ChatGPT now decides — GPT-5 automates model selection

YouTube application ChatGPT OpenAI updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information