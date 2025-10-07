ChatGPT users can now access Spotify, Canva, Figma from chat interface

ChatGPT logo. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s capabilities, allowing users to interact directly with apps like Spotify, Canva, and Figma. The feature lets users perform tasks across multiple platforms without leaving the chat interface.

This was reported by 9to5mac.

Advertisement

Multi-app support for creative and productivity tools

In a short demo posted on YouTube, OpenAI showcases how Free, Go, Plus, and Pro subscribers outside the EU can interact with multiple apps right from their ChatGPT conversations.

Currently, the integration is available in English with Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow in markets where these companies operate:

With the Spotify integration, Premium and Free plan users can connect their accounts and use ChatGPT to suggest podcasts and build playlists based on genre, mood, or artist. Simply start your prompt with "Spotify, ..."

With the Canva integration, users can upload text documents and use ChatGPT and Canva together to create presentations, pitch decks, posters, and more.

With the Expedia and Booking integrations, users can plan trips quickly by refining search results with natural language queries and viewing results on a map or in a carousel.

Integration with Spotify in ChatGPT. Photo: 9to5mac

Read more:

OpenAI adds age gates to ChatGPT amid teen safety concerns

ChatGPT now decides — GPT-5 automates model selection