ChatGPT is leaving WhatsApp — what users should do

Publication time 24 October 2025 12:36
Updated 12:36
ChatGPT leaves WhatsApp — when and why the service will be discontinued
The WhatsApp app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

The ChatGPT service on WhatsApp will be discontinued due to changes in the platform’s policies and terms. Users are advised to link their phone numbers to a ChatGPT account in advance to transfer their chat history.

This information is reported on the OpenAI website.

What is changing and what to do

According to OpenAI, over 50 million people have interacted with ChatGPT on WhatsApp, with the messenger’s simplicity making it a convenient platform for daily creativity and curiosity. However, following WhatsApp’s policy updates, ChatGPT will no longer be available on the messenger after January 15, 2026. Users can continue their conversations via the ChatGPT app for iOS and Android, the web version, or ChatGPT Atlas on macOS, which also offers additional features such as voice chats, "deep research," and file uploads.

To preserve chat history, users need to take several steps within ChatGPT: install the app on a phone or computer, create an account and log in, and then link it to WhatsApp. A link for linking is available in the profile of the 1-800-ChatGPT contact on WhatsApp; after clicking the URL, your phone number will be associated with your ChatGPT account, and previous WhatsApp conversations will appear in your ChatGPT history.

Developers recommend completing this process in advance: after January 15, 2026, chat transfers will not occur automatically, and WhatsApp does not support exporting chats. Until that date, ChatGPT will continue to operate on WhatsApp, with users receiving reminders about the transition.

ChatGPT OpenAI users messenger functions
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
