OpenAI launches ChatGPT-based browser — how to download

OpenAI launches ChatGPT-based browser — how to download

en
Publication time 23 October 2025 03:17
Updated 12:10
OpenAI launches the ChatGPT Atlas browser — how to download and use it
OpenAI company logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

OpenAI has unveiled the ChatGPT Atlas web browser, featuring built-in ChatGPT capabilities — a move by the company beyond the traditional chatbot toward "intelligent" browsing. As of October 21, Atlas is available to macOS users, while versions for Windows, iOS, and Android are announced as "coming soon."

This was reported by CNET.

What was announced and how it works

Rumors about OpenAI’s browser have been circulating since July, with official confirmation delivered during a YouTube livestream where Sam Altman and the team demonstrated Atlas in action. Prior to the launch, OpenAI stirred interest with a teaser on X showing a series of tabs; the release emphasized that support for other platforms will arrive later.

The launch comes amid a broader race to integrate AI into everyday tools: Google has already embedded Gemini into Chrome, while Perplexity released its Chromium-based Comet browser earlier this year.

Atlas retains the familiar browser logic — tabs, bookmarks, extensions, incognito mode — but adds ChatGPT at the core of the browsing experience. On the new tab page, users can enter either a URL or a query to the chatbot; results are organized by type: links, images, videos, and news. The ChatGPT sidebar can analyze the open page, provide concise summaries, offer explanations, and respond without navigating between sites. There is also a built-in "writing assistant," which suggests edits and additions directly within input fields, such as email drafts.

Atlas browser from OpenAI
The interface of OpenAI’s Atlas browser. Photo: CNET

Among the key innovations is the browser’s "memory": Atlas remembers visited pages and topics, suggests related materials, helps users return to previous research, and automates routine tasks. This feature is optional: it can be managed in the settings, allowing users to view, edit, or delete saved data. Natural language commands also work—for example, "open the sneakers I looked at yesterday" or "organize my tabs."

Separately, OpenAI introduced agent mode—a feature in which ChatGPT can perform limited actions on behalf of the user, such as booking travel, arranging grocery deliveries, or gathering research. The company states that this mode is faster than the standard ChatGPT and includes additional safeguards to ensure the user maintains control.

Read more:

Make the most of ChatGPT with these 4 tools

Most people use ChatGPT wrong — here's how to fix it

ChatGPT's forbidden topics you should never ask about

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
