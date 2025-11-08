A new battery with an energy density of 600 Wh/kg — why it was created

A new type of lithium–sulfur (Li–S) solid-state battery. Photo: Fraunhofer.de

Scientists have invented a new lithium–sulfur (Li–S) solid-state battery. This development could become a breakthrough in the field of energy storage, as it has the potential to replace the well-known lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries on the market.

The project was developed by a German team from the Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Beam Technology (IWS) in Dresden, according to the institute’s website.

Advertisement

What makes the new battery unique

The key innovation is the replacement of the liquid electrolyte with solid materials. This improved cycle stability, reduced the formation of by-products (polysulfides), and eliminated the risk of ignition. During preliminary tests, the battery demonstrated high efficiency and stable performance over multiple charge–discharge cycles.

Why it matters

The researchers aim to create a battery with an energy density of up to 550 Wh/kg and a production cost of around €75 per kilowatt-hour. This goal is achievable because the team uses a solvent-free electrode coating process, which reduces energy consumption during manufacturing by up to 30% and significantly lowers CO₂ emissions.

Scientists hope the new battery will be used not only in electric vehicles, but also in aviation, drones, and portable energy systems. The first experimental prototypes of these new batteries are expected to appear in the coming years.

Read more:

Your EV ran out of power? Quick tips

The truth about using your phone while charging

Should you charge your phone to 80% for longer battery life