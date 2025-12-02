Apple’s top-performing devices of 2025, according to AnTuTu

Apple iPhone 17 Pro smartphones in hands. Photo: Unsplash

In November, the performance ranking of iOS devices was once again topped by the iPad Pro models powered by the M5 and M4 chips. The top three remained almost unchanged, with older iPad Pro versions maintaining their lead in result stability.

This was reported by AnTuTu.

Which Apple devices topped the AnTuTu ranking

Compared to October, November’s ranking shows no major reshuffles. The iPad Pro 2025 with the M5 chip holds the first two positions: the 13-inch model leads again, followed by the 11-inch version. Third place goes to the iPad Pro 2024 (13"), which surpassed the 11-inch 2024 model. Given the yearly refresh cycle, iPad Pro models with M5 and M4 chips will likely remain at the top for a long time.

Apple device rankings in the AnTuTu report for November 2025. Photo: AnTuTu

In October, the iPad Pro 6 with M2 slightly outperformed the iPad Air 2025 with M3, but the two have now switched positions, while other placements remain unchanged.

Among Apple smartphones, only two models made it into the ranking: the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which took sixth place, and the iPhone 17 Pro in seventh. The base iPhone 17 and last year’s iPhone 16 lineup did not make the list.

