Leaked iPhone 17e renders reveal design, specs, and launch window

A new leak about the iPhone 17e suggests the budget model will get a more modern design without the large "notch" and could hit the market as early as the beginning of 2026. At the same time, the smartphone will retain some hardware compromises to remain more affordable than the standard iPhone 17.

What design changes the iPhone 17e will get

According to concept renders published based on leaks, the iPhone 17e will look like a simplified, single-camera version of the standard iPhone 17. The main change concerns the front panel — instead of the classic wide cutout seen on the iPhone 16e, the smartphone is expected to feature Dynamic Island. This would unify the visual style across Apple’s current lineup.

At the same time, no display revolution is expected. The device will likely keep the familiar 6.1-inch panel with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, underscoring its position as a more affordable option in the lineup.

Performance on the iPhone 17e, according to the leak, will be powered by the new Apple A19 chip. However, to differentiate it from higher-end models, the budget version may come with fewer GPU cores.

This approach targets users who still rely on older models like the iPhone 11 and are looking for a reliable upgrade without paying flagship prices. The combination of updated hardware and optimized iOS is expected to ensure smooth performance for years to come.

Cameras are also in the spotlight. Earlier reports claimed the iPhone 17e’s selfie camera will feature an 18 MP sensor and support Center Stage, which keeps the user centered during video calls.

On the back, one 48-megapixel wide-angle module is expected. This setup should deliver a noticeable jump in image quality for users upgrading from earlier base models while preserving a clean, minimalist design.

Connectivity hardware is also set for an upgrade. Inside the iPhone 17e, the leak suggests Apple’s in-house C1 modem and N1 wireless chip could be introduced. They are designed to increase data speeds and improve power efficiency when using networks.

If these specs are confirmed, the iPhone 17e will move significantly closer to flagship capabilities while retaining its more affordable status and narrowing the gap between Apple’s budget and premium segments.

