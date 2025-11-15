iOS 26.2 coming December — top 8 features iPhone users should know.

iPhones displaying the new features coming with Apple’s iOS 26.2 update. Photo: Digit

Apple has officially announced that iOS 26.2 will be available to all users this December, following the recent release of its first beta version. The update introduces eight significant features designed to enhance daily use on iPhones running iOS 26.

This was reported by MacRumors.

New tools across music, sleep, news, and accessibility arrive next month

Among the most notable additions is a Liquid Glass slider for Lock Screen customization, allowing users to fine-tune how transparent or frosted the clock appears.

Liquid Glass Slider on Lock Screen. Photo: MacRumors

The update also makes lyrics in Apple Music accessible offline, meaning songs can display their full lyrics even without an internet connection.

Offline Lyrics in Apple Music. Photo: MacRumors

Sleep tracking receives an overhaul with new Sleep Score ranges, offering clearer categories like "Very Low" through "Very High" to reflect changes in how sleep quality is measured.

Sleep Score Revisions. Photo: MacRumors

In reminders, alarms can now be set for urgent tasks in the Reminders app, making sure important alerts are harder to miss.

Alarms for Reminders. Photo: MacRumors

The Podcasts app gains smarter features including automatic chapters, timed links, and easier navigation to referenced episodes—all intended to streamline the listening experience.

Apple Podcasts Enhancements. Photo: MacRumors

Apple News gets a usability upgrade too, with a new "Following" tab and quick-access buttons for topics like sports, food, politics, and business.

Apple News Revamp. Photo: MacRumors

Accessibility improvements arrive in the form of an iPhone screen flash for notifications, offering an alternative to the traditional LED flash and making alerts more visible in different settings.

iPhone Screen Flash for Notifications. Photo: MacRumors

Lastly, Live Translation for AirPods becomes available in the EU, allowing conversation translation directly through supported Apple headphones—provided that both participants use the feature or one uses the iPhone to view live transcription.

AirPods Live Translation. Photo: MacRumors

With the public launch scheduled for December, now is the time for users and developers alike to prepare. The update continues Apple’s trend of layering meaningful enhancements atop its "Liquid Glass" redesign from earlier in the year.

