iOS 27: Apple prepares major AI upgrade for Siri, Search, and Health

iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is preparing a significant update to Apple Intelligence for the next version of iOS. This update will impact Siri, search, and health features. According to Mark Gurman, an Apple insider, these changes will enhance personalization and make interactions with iPhones more natural.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Advertisement

The three key innovations of Apple Intelligence in iOS 27

While the company finishes iOS 26.4, which includes a significant Siri update, engineers are laying the groundwork for the next stage of Apple Intelligence. This stage involves combining local data processing, generative models, and personal tools directly on the device.

The updated Siri

The voice assistant will have a redesigned interface and visual style. The goal is to make interactions more "human" and intuitive so that users feel they have a full-fledged digital assistant and not just a program.

AI-powered web search

A new search engine based on generative artificial intelligence is being introduced to the system. Rather than providing a simple list of links, it will offer ready-made answers by analyzing website content and selecting the most relevant information.

AI agent for health

They plan to launch a separate Health+ service in the "Health" app that will analyze user data and help manage physical and emotional well-being. The assistant will be able to recommend nutrition, exercise, and sleep schedules.

These features are part of a deeper integration of artificial intelligence in the Apple ecosystem. The first steps are expected in iOS 26.4 and will demonstrate the company's progress in implementing Apple Intelligence prior to the significant advancement in iOS 27.

Read more:

Apple quietly changes something you do every morning in iOS 26.1

Apple brings back a piece of iPhone history in iOS 26.1