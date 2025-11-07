Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology PC RAM prices soar globally — here’s what’s driving the surge

PC RAM prices soar globally — here’s what’s driving the surge

en
Publication time 7 November 2025 04:43
Updated 12:15
Global PC-RAM prices surge — how AI is driving the crisis
Packing-box PC RAM. Photo: Unsplash

The market is seeing record-high RAM prices — a crisis not of GPUs but of memory itself. The cause is the unprecedented demand from AI companies, which has absorbed much of the available production capacity.

This was reported by DigiTimes.

Why AI is taking priority

Throughout 2025, the AI sector has been consuming so much DRAM that major manufacturers — Samsung, Micron, and SK hynix — have had to reprioritize shipments. Samsung has even paused DDR5 contracts, and other producers may soon follow.

Impact on retail markets

In Ukraine, prices for popular kits have nearly doubled. For example, a 32 GB DDR5 kit from GOODRAM has jumped from $125 to $203 since early September. Dual 16 GB DDR5-6000 modules from G.Skill now cost about $260, up from $141 in late August.

What’s next

Analysts expect a sharp supply shortage through at least the first quarter of 2026, as production lines remain dominated by orders from data centers and AI developers, leaving fewer consumer-grade RAM modules available and prices under sustained pressure.

Read more:

Android without storage issues — set your SD card as main storage

OpenAI tightens ChatGPT rules on health and legal guidance

Google tests mysterious Gemini 3.0 Pro upgrade

market AI prices memory computers components
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
