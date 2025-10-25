Samsung postpones mass production of the Galaxy S26 — when to expect the new flagship release

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

A brief chain of adjustments in Samsung’s plans may alter the usual launch schedule of the Galaxy S26 series. Following earlier rumors of a March 2026 debut, a new report from South Korea now confirms a delay in the start of mass production.

This was reported by GSMArena.

What is known about the new schedule

A Korean outlet reports that Samsung has postponed the start of mass production for the Galaxy S26 lineup. According to the updated timeline, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will enter production in December, while the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will follow in January. Initially, the company had planned to begin production of all three models in December, but the schedule shifted after the cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge variant.

Due to the discontinuation of the Edge version, the company required additional time to redesign and finalize the Galaxy S26+. Meanwhile, development of the base Galaxy S26 and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra, according to the report, has already been completed.

As a result, the Ultra model will be the first to enter mass production, followed by the standard S26, and finally the S26+. This sequence could also push back the official presentation date, reinforcing speculation that the Galaxy S26 series will launch later than the usual January release window.

