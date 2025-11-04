Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
OpenAI tightens ChatGPT rules on health and legal guidance

OpenAI tightens ChatGPT rules on health and legal guidance

Publication time 4 November 2025 01:10
Updated 22:32
OpenAI has limited the capabilities of ChatGPT — what is now prohibited
ChatGPT app on a smartphone screen. Photo: Pexels

ChatGPT will no longer give personalized recommendations regarding health or legal matters. The service will now be limited to providing general reference information and directing users to relevant specialists.

This change is outlined in OpenAI's updated Terms of Use.

OpenAI has updated its usage policy

The company updated the "Terms of Use" for its products to ensure that ChatGPT and other AI tools are used safely and responsibly. According to the new terms, ChatGPT will not provide individual medical or legal advice, even if a user requests it directly. Instead, the model will provide general information and recommend that users consult doctors, lawyers, or consultants.

OpenAI has also banned the use of its models to analyze medical images to prevent misdiagnoses and reduce health risks. OpenAI emphasizes that the purpose of these changes is to maintain a balance between innovation and protecting the rights and safety of users.

rules advice AI chat bot ChatGPT OpenAI
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
