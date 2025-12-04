9 weird Xiaomi gadgets — unusual devices you never knew existed

Xiaomi company logo. Photo: Unsplash

Xiaomi smartphones and tablets have long been commonplace, but the brand's product line extends far beyond electronics. The company's lineup includes practical household devices as well as unusual products that many people don't even know exist.

This was reported by Gizchina.

Xiaomi "Why not?" gadgets

One of the most unusual devices is the Smart Toilet Night Light.

Xiaomi Smart Toilet Night Light. Photo: Xiaomi

This gadget attaches to the rim and turns on automatically when its built-in sensor detects movement. This prevents you from turning on bright lights in the middle of the night, which can hurt your eyes and make it difficult to fall back asleep.

Another example of home automation is the "smart" trash can by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi smart trash can. Photo: Xiaomi

The lid opens with a wave of your hand, and the system automatically seals the bag when it is full. As a result, waste disposal becomes more hygienic and technological.

Gadgets for your pets

The Xiaomi Eco Mini Fish Tank is a compact aquarium with a built-in filter and LED lighting that can easily be placed on your desk.

Xiaomi Eco Mini Fish Tank. Photo: Xiaomi

Mini fish tanks have long been popular in Japan, and Xiaomi has made this concept more accessible to a wider audience. It is believed that having such an accessory nearby helps one relax during stressful work or study sessions.

You can add a "smart" fish feeder, which allows you to set a feeding schedule and control the process remotely via an app. There is also a pen-shaped water quality tester that allows you to monitor the aquarium's condition.

Dog owners may find the hair trimmer vacuum useful.

Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit. Photo: still from video/YouTube

The device immediately sucks the shed hair into a special container when you comb with it. The concept is similar to a tool from Dyson, but the Xiaomi version is cheaper, as is typical.

Another unique gadget is a "smart" mosquito trap.

Ultraviolet mosquito trap from Xiaomi. Photo: Xiaomi

The device uses ultraviolet light to attract insects and quietly sucks them inside. It's an advanced solution to the typical summer problem of annoying mosquitoes.

Personal care items, and heated clothing

The product line also includes an electric screwdriver that looks like a pen.

Xiaomi Electric Screwdriver Pen. Photo: Xiaomi

It looks like a regular metal pen on the outside, but inside is a motor designed for minor electronics and appliance repairs.

For personal care, Xiaomi offers an electric nail file in a manicure set that can be charged via USB-C. This format is convenient for travel because no separate chargers are required.

Another unusual accessory is "smart" heated gloves.

Xiaomi heated gloves. Photo: Xiaomi

There are built-in heating elements inside that transform ordinary winter clothing into fully functional gadgets for the coldest weather.

These devices demonstrate that Xiaomi is willing to experiment in almost any niche. Some of their innovations are really useful, while others are just amusing. However, it is this willingness to try new things that helps the brand attract the widest possible audience.

