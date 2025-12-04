YouTube rolls out personalized 2025 Recap based on your viewing habits

YouTube logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

YouTube has introduced its first personalized year-end Recap, which highlights all the content a user watched throughout 2025. The new feature is based on watch history and showcases key interests, hobbies, and changes in viewing habits.

The company announced this in its official blog.

How YouTube Recap works and where to find it

Recap launched on December 2, 2025, for users in North America, and will roll out globally over the next week. You can find your year-end summary directly on the YouTube home page or in the "You" tab on both mobile and desktop.

YouTube Recap feature with year-end highlights. Photo: YouTube

YouTube Recap is designed to reflect that every user is more than one role or interest. Your 2025 might have been an "era of custom keyboards," a phase of KATSEYE obsession, or a period when you binge-watched Labubu unboxings — often it’s a mix of everything. That’s why the platform finally launched a feature users have been requesting for years.

Recap includes up to 12 cards that show:

your most-watched channels;

your top interests;

how your viewing preferences changed over time;

your "personality type" based on the videos you viewed most often.

If you listened to a lot of music on YouTube in 2025, Recap will include a separate block with your top artists and songs of the year. From there, you can dive deeper into your favorite genres, podcasts, and even a snapshot of your global listening trends in YouTube Music.

