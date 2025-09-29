YouTube Premium adds new features — enhanced audio, playback speed, and Shorts

YouTube logo on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

YouTube Premium users now have access to a wider range of new tools and improvements that enhance the convenience of watching and listening. The update applies to the main app and web version, as well as Smart TVs, consoles, and Shorts.

This was reported in Google’s official blog.

What’s available on more devices

YouTube has expanded its latest Premium features — users can now enjoy improved audio, more precise playback speed control, and quickly jump to the most interesting moments in videos.

Enhanced audio, which previously worked in YouTube Music and as an experiment in the main YouTube app, is now fully available on Android and iOS. It applies only to official/premium music videos and Art Tracks.

There is now the ability to adjust playback up to 4x with 0.05 increments. Previously, this was only available on Android and iOS (via youtube.com/new), but now the feature is fully accessible on Android, iOS, and the web version.

You can instantly jump to the most interesting parts of videos. In addition to Android, iOS, and the web version, this feature now fully works on YouTube for Smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Favorite Shorts are automatically loaded based on viewing history — there’s always something to watch without any extra steps. Previously available on Android and as an experiment on iOS, this feature is now fully accessible on iOS.

Users can watch Shorts in a small window while browsing other content on the device. Initially available on Android and as an experiment on iOS, it is now fully functional on iOS.

