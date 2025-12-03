Google adds "urgent" label to calls — how this feature works

Regular and urgent calls on Android. Photo: Google

Google is testing a new feature in its Phone app that allows the caller to mark the importance of a call. The "Urgent" label will appear both during an incoming call and in the call log if the recipient doesn't answer.

This was reported in Google's blog.

How Call Reason will work

Call Reason is currently available in test mode in the standard Phone by Google app for Android. Before placing a call, the user can mark it as "urgent," and the label will then appear on the recipient’s screen. If the person doesn’t pick up, the status will also be visible in the call history, serving as a reminder of why the call was made.

Emergency call on Android. Photo: Google

The feature only works between contacts who have each other saved and who use Google’s default Phone app. The label helps signal that the call shouldn’t be ignored or sent straight to voicemail, and in the case of a missed call, it clarifies the reason for calling.

At the moment, Call Reason supports only one label — "Urgent." Google suggests that in the future, other message options may be added, or users might be able to include a short custom comment with the call.

The feature is being gradually rolled out in beta, and availability depends on the smartphone manufacturer. To check for updates, users can go to Google Play under "Manage apps" and ensure that Phone by Google is set as the default calling app in settings.

