Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Xiaomi enables Steam game streaming on one of its smartphones

Xiaomi enables Steam game streaming on one of its smartphones

en
Publication time 5 November 2025 03:46
Updated 16:33
Xiaomi Game Center adds Steam support — PC games now on smartphones
Windows game emulator on a Xiaomi smartphone. Photo: Weibo

In October, Xiaomi introduced experimental local Steam game support to its Game Center app. The update is already available for the Redmi K90 series and marks a significant step toward full-fledged PC gaming on Android devices.

This was reported by Gizmochina.

Advertisement

What’s new in Game Center

Xiaomi has significantly upgraded PC game emulation in its proprietary Game Center. With third-party solutions like GameHub and Winlator gaining popularity, the company is developing its own approach: Game Center can now launch selected Steam titles directly on a smartphone. The feature runs on the WinPlay Engine, previously demonstrated as a technology for local PC game execution on mobile devices.

At launch, three popular titles are officially supported — Hollow Knight, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Stardew Valley. Although the list is currently limited, it demonstrates the WinPlay Engine’s ability to process "desktop" games within a mobile environment.

Computer game Stardew Valley on WinPlay emulator for Xiaomi
The PC game Stardew Valley running on Xiaomi’s WinPlay emulator. Photo: Weibo

In parallel, Xiaomi has added several new conveniences to Game Center: achievements, cloud save synchronization for seamless device switching, and improved compatibility with popular game controllers. For users without external controllers, the update introduces new on-screen controls that adapt to short and long presses depending on the game’s requirements.

A representative from the team, Sun Cun, emphasized that Steam local support remains in the experimental phase, meaning occasional bugs are possible. Meanwhile, the Redmi team continues to refine the functionality. If Xiaomi succeeds in polishing the experience, Game Center could become one of the most accessible ways to natively run PC titles on a smartphone.

Read more:

Still fast, still reliable — 7 phones worth buying in 2025

Xiaomi 16 Pro Max spy shots reveal dual display design

Xiaomi unveils HyperOS 3 with new camera watermarks

computer games Xiaomi Windows smartphone
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information