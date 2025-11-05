Xiaomi Game Center adds Steam support — PC games now on smartphones

Windows game emulator on a Xiaomi smartphone. Photo: Weibo

In October, Xiaomi introduced experimental local Steam game support to its Game Center app. The update is already available for the Redmi K90 series and marks a significant step toward full-fledged PC gaming on Android devices.

This was reported by Gizmochina.

Advertisement

What’s new in Game Center

Xiaomi has significantly upgraded PC game emulation in its proprietary Game Center. With third-party solutions like GameHub and Winlator gaining popularity, the company is developing its own approach: Game Center can now launch selected Steam titles directly on a smartphone. The feature runs on the WinPlay Engine, previously demonstrated as a technology for local PC game execution on mobile devices.

At launch, three popular titles are officially supported — Hollow Knight, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Stardew Valley. Although the list is currently limited, it demonstrates the WinPlay Engine’s ability to process "desktop" games within a mobile environment.

The PC game Stardew Valley running on Xiaomi’s WinPlay emulator. Photo: Weibo

In parallel, Xiaomi has added several new conveniences to Game Center: achievements, cloud save synchronization for seamless device switching, and improved compatibility with popular game controllers. For users without external controllers, the update introduces new on-screen controls that adapt to short and long presses depending on the game’s requirements.

A representative from the team, Sun Cun, emphasized that Steam local support remains in the experimental phase, meaning occasional bugs are possible. Meanwhile, the Redmi team continues to refine the functionality. If Xiaomi succeeds in polishing the experience, Game Center could become one of the most accessible ways to natively run PC titles on a smartphone.

Read more:

Still fast, still reliable — 7 phones worth buying in 2025

Xiaomi 16 Pro Max spy shots reveal dual display design

Xiaomi unveils HyperOS 3 with new camera watermarks