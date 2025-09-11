Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelMovies and TV showsHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Xiaomi’s new beta update optimizes 70 core apps

Xiaomi’s new beta update optimizes 70 core apps

en
Publication time 11 September 2025 16:46
70 apps updated: Xiaomi’s beta delivers smarter performance
Photo: screenshot/YouTube/Technical Shaan

Xiaomi continues to refine its mobile ecosystem, and the latest updates to the HyperOS 3 beta app provide an early glimpse of what’s next for Xiaomi users.

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

Advertisement

Xiaomi’s latest beta

This update is available for the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, and 15S Pro, as well as the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and 7S Pro. It focuses on optimizing core applications for greater efficiency and stability, updating 70 apps:

  • Core interface improvements for better usability;
  • Enhanced image processing and system stability;
  • Privacy and protection features have been upgraded;
  • File management and navigation have been improved;
  • Customization capabilities have been expanded.

The Pad 7 Pro and 7S Pro receive the same critical system updates as smartphones, ensuring consistency throughout the product ecosystem. The double-tap to lock feature is now available, and all previously mentioned fixes apply.

Read more:

Liquid Glass effect debuts in Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update

Step by step guide to installing HyperOS 3 on Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi smartphone operating system updates HyperOS
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information