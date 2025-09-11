70 apps updated: Xiaomi’s beta delivers smarter performance

Photo: screenshot/YouTube/Technical Shaan

Xiaomi continues to refine its mobile ecosystem, and the latest updates to the HyperOS 3 beta app provide an early glimpse of what’s next for Xiaomi users.

This was reported by Xiaomi Time.

Xiaomi’s latest beta

This update is available for the Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, and 15S Pro, as well as the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and 7S Pro. It focuses on optimizing core applications for greater efficiency and stability, updating 70 apps:

Core interface improvements for better usability;

Enhanced image processing and system stability;

Privacy and protection features have been upgraded;

File management and navigation have been improved;

Customization capabilities have been expanded.

The Pad 7 Pro and 7S Pro receive the same critical system updates as smartphones, ensuring consistency throughout the product ecosystem. The double-tap to lock feature is now available, and all previously mentioned fixes apply.

