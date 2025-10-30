Best smartphones that still hold up in 2025 — our top 7 picks

Still fast, still reliable — 7 phones worth buying in 2025
After several years on the market, some smartphones are still fast, convenient, and well-supported. You can get a modern gadget without overpaying, if you don't chase the latest products.
These seven phones from recent years are still powerful, affordable, and ready for everyday use, RBC-Ukraine writes.
iPhone 14 / 14 Plus
The series holds the bar thanks to stable iOS, a good camera, and fast charging.
The devices receive the latest security patches and work correctly with all modern applications.
Samsung Galaxy S23
The flagship of 2023 features an AMOLED display, a powerful chip, and tangible battery life.
It is appreciated for its versatility for work, games, and everyday tasks.
Google Pixel 7a
One of the leaders in the mid-range segment.
Artificial intelligence algorithms help capture professional-quality photos, and regular Android updates ensure the system remains current.
OnePlus 11
High performance and fast charging without unnecessary compromises.
OxygenOS provides a smooth interface even after several years of active use.
Xiaomi 13
Combines a restrained design with a powerful "filling".
Suitable for those looking for a balance of price, photo quality, and battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Flip 5
The compact folding smartphone remains interesting due to its form factor and portability.
For those who want a non-standard but practical device.
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
An option for iOS lovers in a compact body.
Decent performance and an affordable price keep it popular in 2025.
Read more:
Samsung delays Galaxy S26 production — what’s the reason
Five best flagship smartphones of 2025 you need to know