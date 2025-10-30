Best smartphones that still hold up in 2025 — our top 7 picks

iPhone 14. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

After several years on the market, some smartphones are still fast, convenient, and well-supported. You can get a modern gadget without overpaying, if you don't chase the latest products.

These seven phones from recent years are still powerful, affordable, and ready for everyday use, RBC-Ukraine writes.

Advertisement

iPhone 14 / 14 Plus

The series holds the bar thanks to stable iOS, a good camera, and fast charging.

Apple iPhone 14 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

The devices receive the latest security patches and work correctly with all modern applications.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The flagship of 2023 features an AMOLED display, a powerful chip, and tangible battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

It is appreciated for its versatility for work, games, and everyday tasks.

Google Pixel 7a

One of the leaders in the mid-range segment.

Google Pixel 7a smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Artificial intelligence algorithms help capture professional-quality photos, and regular Android updates ensure the system remains current.

OnePlus 11

High performance and fast charging without unnecessary compromises.

OnePlus 11 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

OxygenOS provides a smooth interface even after several years of active use.

Xiaomi 13

Combines a restrained design with a powerful "filling".

Xiaomi 13 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Suitable for those looking for a balance of price, photo quality, and battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5

The compact folding smartphone remains interesting due to its form factor and portability.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

For those who want a non-standard but practical device.

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

An option for iOS lovers in a compact body.

iPhone SE (3rd generation) smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Decent performance and an affordable price keep it popular in 2025.

Read more:

Samsung delays Galaxy S26 production — what’s the reason

Five best flagship smartphones of 2025 you need to know