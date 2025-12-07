Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Winter's must-have headwear — the season's standout trend

Winter’s must-have headwear — the season’s standout trend

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 December 2025 04:32
Which headwear will trend this winter — an elegant alternative to the classic beanie
A woman in a fur hat and coat. Photo: Freepik

Autumn is already behind us, so it’s the perfect time to prepare warm essentials for winter. If you’re currently searching for a beautiful and cozy headwear option, pay attention to round eco-fur hats — they will be at the peak of popularity this season.

Cosmopolitan reports this.

How to style fur hats

The unexpected favorite of fashion lovers this winter is the fur hat. These hats were trending in the 1980s and have loudly returned, though in an updated, modern form. Today, most headwear is made from synthetic materials.

Fur hats, also known as pillbox hats, have taken over social media. One fashionista after another showcases stylish looks featuring this accessory. Most stores have already picked up on the trend, so finding the perfect fur hat for yourself won’t be difficult.

Why a fur hat will be the main hit of winter
A gray eco-fur hat. Photo: Instagram

This type of headwear adds elegance to any outfit. A fur hat is ideal for those who want a soft, refined look while staying comfortable. It keeps you warm in cold weather and pairs easily with different outerwear — from jackets to faux-fur coats.

Eco-fur hats are most often integrated into three styles. They are used to create chic everyday street-style looks, for example with faux-fur coats. The pillbox also pairs beautifully with elegant urban outfits featuring long coats. Another style that suits this hat well is sporty attire. Here are the most popular looks featuring fur hats:

An outfit with a trench coat and a fur hat. Photo: Instagram
A look with a tracksuit and a fur hat. Photo: Instagram
A stylish outfit with a coat and a fur hat. Photo: Instagram
A light-toned look featuring an eco-fur hat. Photo: Instagram
A stylish outfit with a black eco-fur hat. Photo: Instagram

However, you shouldn’t limit yourself to specific styles. Fashion today is about self-expression, so don’t be afraid to experiment and combine a fur hat with completely different pieces.

fashion trends winter hats style
Victoria Chernenko - Editor
Author
Victoria Chernenko
