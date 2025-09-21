Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trendy hats and headwear for Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Trendy hats and headwear for Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Publication time 21 September 2025 23:30
Seasonal headwear trends for autumn-winter — styles and outfit ideas
Young woman in a hat. Photo: freepik.com

It’s hard to imagine a women’s wardrobe without headwear — not only do they protect from the cold, but they also serve as the finishing detail that completes an outfit. In the Autumn-Winter 2025/2026 season, fashionistas are opting for a variety of styles: from classic hats to sporty baseball caps and delicate knitted accessories. Recent Fashion Weeks have shown that these options are confidently leading the trends.

According to Vogue.

Top headwear for the autumn-winter season

Cowl

Once considered a practical headwear for maids, the cowl became a favorite accessory of high-society ladies by the 19th century. Today, we see it in a modern version — soft knitted or fluffy fur models create a sense of coziness and warmth. It’s the perfect choice when you want to combine comfort and style.

The cowl is perfect for winter.
Cowl. Photo: Instagram

Felt hat

A timeless classic that never goes out of style. Fedoras, cowboy silhouettes, wide or narrow brims — any style can make an outfit stand out. Such a hat always adds confidence and a touch of charm, hinting that its wearer truly knows her worth.

A felt hat will give everyone confidence
White felt hat. Photo: Instagram

Baseball cap

Once a symbol of sports, the baseball cap has long stepped beyond stadiums. Today, it’s a true must-have that can confidently be paired even with classic styles. It looks great with a coat, trench, or tailored blazer, creating a stylish contrast. Modern fashion emerges from these kinds of mixes.

A baseball cap can be worn in any weather.
Baseball cap in a winter look. Photo from Instagram

Knitted scarf

An unexpected trend winning hearts this fall. The knitted scarf adds a touch of softness while also evoking the elegant style of the ’60s.

Knitted scarf reminiscent of the style of the 60s
Knitted scarf. Photo: Instagram

It fits easily into your wardrobe: just pair it with a coat or a chunky sweater to create a sophisticated look.

The beret returns — a hat with character

The best Fall-Winter basics for a stylish 2025 wardrobe

Why slouchy bags are Fall/Winter’s top accessory

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
