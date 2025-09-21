Seasonal headwear trends for autumn-winter — styles and outfit ideas

Young woman in a hat. Photo: freepik.com

It’s hard to imagine a women’s wardrobe without headwear — not only do they protect from the cold, but they also serve as the finishing detail that completes an outfit. In the Autumn-Winter 2025/2026 season, fashionistas are opting for a variety of styles: from classic hats to sporty baseball caps and delicate knitted accessories. Recent Fashion Weeks have shown that these options are confidently leading the trends.

Top headwear for the autumn-winter season

Cowl

Once considered a practical headwear for maids, the cowl became a favorite accessory of high-society ladies by the 19th century. Today, we see it in a modern version — soft knitted or fluffy fur models create a sense of coziness and warmth. It’s the perfect choice when you want to combine comfort and style.

Cowl. Photo: Instagram

Felt hat

A timeless classic that never goes out of style. Fedoras, cowboy silhouettes, wide or narrow brims — any style can make an outfit stand out. Such a hat always adds confidence and a touch of charm, hinting that its wearer truly knows her worth.

White felt hat. Photo: Instagram

Baseball cap

Once a symbol of sports, the baseball cap has long stepped beyond stadiums. Today, it’s a true must-have that can confidently be paired even with classic styles. It looks great with a coat, trench, or tailored blazer, creating a stylish contrast. Modern fashion emerges from these kinds of mixes.

Baseball cap in a winter look. Photo from Instagram

Knitted scarf

An unexpected trend winning hearts this fall. The knitted scarf adds a touch of softness while also evoking the elegant style of the ’60s.

Knitted scarf. Photo: Instagram

It fits easily into your wardrobe: just pair it with a coat or a chunky sweater to create a sophisticated look.

