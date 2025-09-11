Fashionable hat of 2025 — the beret is back in trend this fall

Young woman in a beret. Photo: Freepik

Already in summer, a hat appeared on the fashion scene with every chance of staying in trend for a long time — and it’s not a baseball cap or bandana, which have long been staple elements of street style. We’re talking about the beret.

This was reported by Cosmopolitan.

Advertisement

It may seem a bit bold at first, but looking at how stylishly influencers wear it is enough to change your mind.

Which beret to choose

It’s simple: both fabric and leather models are in style. This trend is more about shape than material. Lightweight cotton berets are perfect for warm days, while tweed or wool ones are ideal for autumn.

Young woman in a stylish hat. Photo from Instagram

By the way, the beret fits well both into casual outfits with jeans or sweaters and into more restrained, even business styles. Fashion bloggers have already proven this by boldly mixing it with blazers or tailored coats.

Stylish look with a beret. Photo from Instagram

Bright accents

If you like making your outfit stand out, pay attention to berets in this season’s colors. Red, purple, mustard, or lemon shades instantly add mood to your look. A stylish trick is to pair a leather beret with a bag made of the same material — this creates a harmonious and upscale appearance.

In short, the beret is not just an accessory but a way to add character even to the simplest outfit, and it seems that this fall it will become your new fashion habit.

Read more:

The most elegant hat of 2025 — Cloche is back in style

Colored jeans take over street style in 2025

From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025