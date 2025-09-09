Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Colored jeans take over street style in 2025

Colored jeans take over street style in 2025

en
Publication time 9 September 2025 16:29
How to style colored jeans like a fashion pro
Jeans. Photo: freepik

 It's hard to imagine a modern wardrobe without denim. However, it is undergoing an interesting transformation in 2025. While blue jeans used to be the basis of the basics, fashion catwalks and street style now prove that color is the new must-have. Black, white, and gray jeans have become commonplace and are being replaced by jeans in a wide array of colors. Now that the trend of colored denim has gained momentum, it's time to try something bolder.

Vogue writes why they’re trending and how to wear them for a chic yet casual vibe.

Why colored jeans are making a comeback in 2025

Colored jeans aren't about completely overhauling your wardrobe, but rather about looking at familiar things in a new way. Take a basic model that has already proven to be comfortable and versatile, and replace the blue with an unusual color. The result is a brighter look without frills. It's also a great way to brighten up a gray day.

colored jeans
Jeans of different colors. Photo from Instagram

How to style colored jeans:

  • Monochrome: when jeans, top and even a bag are in the same color. This creates a stylish, complete look without unnecessary details.
  • Contrast: colored jeans with a neutral top (white, beige, gray) emphasize the main accent, but do not overload.
  • Textures: combine colorful denim with knitwear, leather or silk to add depth and volume.
yellow jeans
Total yellow outfit. Photo from Instagram

What colors are trending:

  • Spring-summer: pastel palette — butter yellow, powder pink, sky blue, lilac. They add lightness and romance.
  • Fall-winter: deep, rich colors — cherry red, green, ocher. They "warm" the look and go well with warm knitted items.

In addition, you can choose straight, wide, cropped, jeans with decorative seams or even with a "horseshoe" cut. The most important is that you feel comfortable.

Read more:

5 pant styles leading Fall 2025 fashion

How to choose jeans that fit perfectly without trying them on

fashion trends jeans style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
