Main Fashion How to choose jeans that fit perfectly without trying them on

How to choose jeans that fit perfectly without trying them on

en
Publication time 23 August 2025 11:22
Struggling to find the perfect jeans? Try these 3 easy hacks
A woman holds jeans in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Finding jeans that fit perfectly can be hard. Fortunately, there are three simple ways to ensure a good fit. The best part is that you don't even have to try them on — they'll fit for sure!

Blogger Sofia Sizova wrote about this on her Instagram page.

Three foolproof ways to pick jeans that will always fit

Hack #1

To find the perfect-fitting jeans, make a fist and insert your hand into the waistband. Your hand should fit snugly without too much pressure or too much looseness. This means the jeans will fit your body well.

How to choose jeans that fit perfectly without trying them on
The first hack to choose jeans. Photo: still from the video

Hack #2

The second method makes it easy to determine your waist circumference. To do so, wrap the waistband of your jeans around your neck. If the edges of the pants come together, they are your size.

How to choose jeans that fit perfectly without trying them on
The second hack to choose jeans. Photo: still from the video

Hack #3

This method will help you determine the correct length of your pants. Stretch the edges with your hands. According to Sofia, this will ensure the perfect fit. Additionally, this method will show if the jeans are too short.

How to choose jeans that fit perfectly without trying them on
The third hack to choose jeans. Photo: still from the video

These simple life hacks will help you decide if jeans are the right choice for you. You can also use these methods to choose any type of pants.

fashion advice jeans style pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
