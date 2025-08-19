Outdated jeans you should retire from your closet

Women in jeans. Photo: freepik

Fashion is never easy. One day, something is at the height of its popularity; the next, it's considered a complete failure. Jeans are a staple in many women's wardrobes, but some styles are better left in the past.

To help you avoid style mistakes and look modern, Novyny.LIVE will tell you which styles of jeans have long since lost their relevance.

The biggest denim anti-trends of 2025

Low-rise jeans

Yes, they returned to the catwalks and found their way into the wardrobes of celebrities. However, it quickly became clear that they were not about comfort or style. In the end, even those who tried to bring them back into fashion switched back to high waists. If you have a pair of these jeans, feel free to hide them away.

Low-rise jeans. Photo from Instagram

Skinny jeans

We've all been there — skinny jeans that fit like a glove. They were both admired and criticized — even doctors talked about their health risks.

Skinny jeans, photo from Instagram

We gave up skinny jeans for a simple reason — we were tired of squeezing into them and dieting just to fit into tight pants. Will they make a comeback? Fashion is cyclical, so maybe someday. For now, though, it's better to leave them alone.

Jeans with decorations

Rhinestones, sequins, and beads all look outdated. Such embellishments are more associated with the teenage fashion of the 2000s than with a modern, stylish look. To look trendy, choose simple, clean shapes without unnecessary details.

Jeans with decorations. Photo from Instagram

In 2025, brevity, comfort, and a good cut remain in fashion. The simpler the jeans, the more likely they are to look expensive and stylish.

