Cuffed jeans are trending again in 2025 — here’s how to wear them

Some trends fade, only to return with a fresh twist — and cuffed jeans are the perfect example. This subtle styling detail not only makes a comeback but also transforms the entire vibe of an outfit.

When did cuffed jeans become popular?

They first became popular a few years ago. Everyone wore them — from stars to students, and from fashionistas at shows to girls walking with coffee. Many people didn't buy a new pair; they just rolled up their favorite jeans at home. This was cool because the cuffs became more than just a trend; they became a way to express stylistic freedom.

But, as often happens with mass trends, the euphoria eventually faded. People began to notice the flaws. They said these horizontal lines "cut" the silhouette, making the legs appear shorter and the figure less elegant. Jeans with turn-ups suddenly became "outdated". However, style isn't just about leg length or inches; it's about confidence, combining pieces, playing with shapes, and not being afraid to experiment.

Today, cuffed jeans are stylish again in casual outfits, paired with light-colored T-shirts, loose shirts, and short jackets. In the summer, they are worn with loafers or sandals, and in the fall, with oversized sweaters and boots. This style also goes well with colorful socks, which are now fashionable to show off.

So, if you have a pair of shoes in your closet that you consider "yesterday's news," feel free to breathe new life into them! After all, style isn't just about what's popular on the catwalks. It's primarily about what makes you feel comfortable.

