The hottest pants for Fall 2025: from wide-leg to leather

Fall 2025 will officially be the season of a wide variety of pants — from elegant classic models to bold variations that until recently seemed like a curiosity for the catwalks. If you are thinking about updating your wardrobe, it's time to take a closer look at these trends.

Fall 2025 pant trends you can’t miss

Wide leg pants

Palazzo pants are back in fashion as a versatile style that suits any figure. Thanks to their loose fit, they mask imperfections and at the same time add a relaxed elegance to the look. They are ideal for both the office and an evening out.

Silk pants

Satin and silk are not just for evening fashion. By 2025, they will be appropriate for daytime outfits as well. These pants come in neutral shades and can easily be combined with jackets or simple T-shirts to add charm to your look.

Low-waisted pants

The noughties trend continues to live on. Low-rise pants restore a sense of freedom and lightness. They can be worn with crop tops, sports shirts, or even oversized shirts to create a contrasting look.

Leather pants

Once dismissed as anti-trendy, they are now back on top. Eco-leather models are especially relevant — they add sharpness to an outfit and look fresh in monochrome or when combined with soft textures.

Flared pants

Flared models are once again capturing the hearts of designers. They look feminine and visually lengthen the legs, making them a timeless fashion staple.

This fall, don't be afraid to experiment. Pants are no longer just the backdrop of an outfit — they're the main attraction.

