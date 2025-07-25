The return of the Cloche hat – Summer 2025’s vintage star

Woman in a hat. Photo: Freepik

Once a staple of 1920s elegance, the cloche hat is making a stylish comeback this summer. With its graceful silhouette and subtle vintage charm, it’s capturing the attention of fashion lovers.

Vogue highlighted the trend.

Advertisement

Why has the cloche hat become so popular?

Reminiscent of lily of the valley bells, the cloche hat is the focus of attention for fashionistas this season. This style of headwear was popular in the 1920s and has confidently regained its status as a fashion leader.

Cloche hat. Photo: Vogue

This elegant hat model captivates with its light mystery. The brim covers the eyes and hides the gaze. This feature will make any look more intriguing.

Trending hat. Photo: Vogue

This season, hats made of thin sisal, cotton, or straw are particularly popular. They look good and are a great option for hot weather.

Fashionable hat. Photo: Vogue

Today, brands are experimenting with various shapes and materials for hats. There are completely different models, such as those with long brims that hide the eyes and those with short brims that barely cover them.

Read also:

Fall-Winter 2025 accessory trends from Paris

Butterfly claw clips — how this 90s trend took over summer 2025

Silk scarf — an accessory that will refresh any look