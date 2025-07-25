Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The most elegant hat of 2025 — Cloche is back in style

Publication time 25 July 2025 20:18
The return of the Cloche hat – Summer 2025’s vintage star
Woman in a hat. Photo: Freepik

Once a staple of 1920s elegance, the cloche hat is making a stylish comeback this summer. With its graceful silhouette and subtle vintage charm, it’s capturing the attention of fashion lovers.

Vogue highlighted the trend.

Why has the cloche hat become so popular?

Reminiscent of lily of the valley bells, the cloche hat is the focus of attention for fashionistas this season. This style of headwear was popular in the 1920s and has confidently regained its status as a fashion leader.

cloche hat become popular
Cloche hat. Photo: Vogue

This elegant hat model captivates with its light mystery. The brim covers the eyes and hides the gaze. This feature will make any look more intriguing.

cloche hat become popular
Trending hat. Photo: Vogue

This season, hats made of thin sisal, cotton, or straw are particularly popular. They look good and are a great option for hot weather.

cloche hat become popular
Fashionable hat. Photo: Vogue

Today, brands are experimenting with various shapes and materials for hats. There are completely different models, such as those with long brims that hide the eyes and those with short brims that barely cover them.

fashion trends hats look style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
