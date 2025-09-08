The pump trends every fashionista needs for Fall 2025

Pumps in different colors in hands. Photo: freepik

If you prefer timeless styles, you'll love this fall's shoe trends. You might already have the right pair in your closet: loafers, slingbacks, ballet flats, and Mary Janes are all still in style. However, there's one style you should pay special attention to: pumps.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about true classics that have survived dozens of fashion seasons. They are feminine and elegant, and they are always appropriate.

Advertisement

True classic pumps that define the season

Classic pumps

With its pointed toe, neat heel, and lack of unnecessary details, this shoe boasts a clean, restrained aesthetic that is currently in trend. Leather (matte or patent) and suede in basic colors can easily be combined with any outfit. These pumps are like a white shirt in the world of footwear — they go with everything: business suits, romantic dresses, and your favorite jeans.

Classic pumps. Photo from Instagram

Round toe pumps

This shape is flattering on everyone, and it has become an unexpected hit of the season. The round toe gives the shoe a softer look and a more relaxed appearance. It's an excellent choice for everyday wear, especially if comfort is your top priority.

Original pumps. Photo from Instagram

Animal print pumps

For those who want to spice up their basic wardrobe. These pumps feature a snakeskin or crocodile skin texture in rich shades of burgundy, chocolate, graphite, and bright colors. They look spectacular without unnecessary embellishments. These pumps will complement both office and evening outfits.

Animal print pumps. Photo from Instagram

This season, pumps again prove that fashion is changing, but true classics always remain relevant.

Read more:

The hottest boot trends for Fall and Winter 2025/2026

Top footwear trends — what will be popular this Fall