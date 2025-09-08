Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025

From elegant to daring — the most stylish pumps of Fall 2025

en
Publication time 8 September 2025 11:28
The pump trends every fashionista needs for Fall 2025
Pumps in different colors in hands. Photo: freepik

If you prefer timeless styles, you'll love this fall's shoe trends. You might already have the right pair in your closet: loafers, slingbacks, ballet flats, and Mary Janes are all still in style. However, there's one style you should pay special attention to: pumps.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about true classics that have survived dozens of fashion seasons. They are feminine and elegant, and they are always appropriate. 

Advertisement

True classic pumps that define the season

Classic pumps

With its pointed toe, neat heel, and lack of unnecessary details, this shoe boasts a clean, restrained aesthetic that is currently in trend. Leather (matte or patent) and suede in basic colors can easily be combined with any outfit. These pumps are like a white shirt in the world of footwear — they go with everything: business suits, romantic dresses, and your favorite jeans.

pumps 2025
Classic pumps. Photo from Instagram

Round toe pumps

This shape is flattering on everyone, and it has become an unexpected hit of the season. The round toe gives the shoe a softer look and a more relaxed appearance. It's an excellent choice for everyday wear, especially if comfort is your top priority.

Top footwear trends — what will be popular this Fall
Original pumps. Photo from Instagram

Animal print pumps

For those who want to spice up their basic wardrobe. These pumps feature a snakeskin or crocodile skin texture in rich shades of burgundy, chocolate, graphite, and bright colors. They look spectacular without unnecessary embellishments. These pumps will complement both office and evening outfits.

Top footwear trends — what will be popular this Fall
Animal print pumps. Photo from Instagram

This season, pumps again prove that fashion is changing, but true classics always remain relevant.

Read more:

The hottest boot trends for Fall and Winter 2025/2026

Top footwear trends — what will be popular this Fall

fashion Fall trends shoes style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information