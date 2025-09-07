Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Top footwear trends — what will be popular this Fall

Top footwear trends — what will be popular this Fall

en
Publication time 7 September 2025 10:27
Fall 2025 footwear trends — which styles to watch
Stylish satin shoes. Photo: Instagram

Fall-Winter 2025 footwear trends are inspired by nostalgic touches. Prints and fabrics popular in the ’80s and ’90s are making a comeback. Additionally, feminine and elegant shoe styles will be in vogue this season.

This was reported by Who What Wear.

Advertisement

Most popular shoes this season

Open-toe shoes

Although these styles may seem more suited for summer, open-toe shoes will be trendy in the fall as well. Heeled versions will be particularly popular. This is a fresh reinterpretation of classic autumn footwear. The shapes and placement of the cutouts on the toe can vary widely — from subtle designs to bold, statement-making styles.

What shoes will be trendy this fall?
Open-toe shoes. Photo: Instagram

 Satin Shoes

Nostalgic romance will also be in style this season. Designers are increasingly looking to the past, sparking a new wave of elegant fashion. As a result, satin is making a comeback. Such shoes will become a key accessory this fall.

What shoes will be trendy this fall?
Satin high heels. Photo: Instagram

 Exotic materials

Footwear featuring exotic elements will also be popular. Look for various styles made to resemble crocodile, alligator, or snake skin. Trendy options will include shoes, knee-high boots, and sneakers crafted from these materials.

What shoes will be fashionable this fall
Bright boots. Photo: Instagram

 Embellishments

This fall, shoe decorations will be in fashion: large pearls, mini brooches, bows, or floral appliqués. Any shoes with adornments will be on trend, highlighting femininity and elegance.

What shoes will be trendy this fall?
Shoes with decorations. Photo: Instagram

Although minimalism is making a comeback, this rule seems not to apply to footwear trends. This season, statement and bold shoes will be at the height of popularity.

Read more:

The hottest boot trends for Fall and Winter 2025/2026

Classic Fall 2025 staples — style that never goes out of fashion

How to wear 1990s-inspired loafers this fall — stylist tips

fashion Fall shoes style women's shoes
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
