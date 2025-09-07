Fall 2025 footwear trends — which styles to watch

Top footwear trends — what will be popular this Fall
Fall-Winter 2025 footwear trends are inspired by nostalgic touches. Prints and fabrics popular in the ’80s and ’90s are making a comeback. Additionally, feminine and elegant shoe styles will be in vogue this season.
Most popular shoes this season
Open-toe shoes
Although these styles may seem more suited for summer, open-toe shoes will be trendy in the fall as well. Heeled versions will be particularly popular. This is a fresh reinterpretation of classic autumn footwear. The shapes and placement of the cutouts on the toe can vary widely — from subtle designs to bold, statement-making styles.
Satin Shoes
Nostalgic romance will also be in style this season. Designers are increasingly looking to the past, sparking a new wave of elegant fashion. As a result, satin is making a comeback. Such shoes will become a key accessory this fall.
Exotic materials
Footwear featuring exotic elements will also be popular. Look for various styles made to resemble crocodile, alligator, or snake skin. Trendy options will include shoes, knee-high boots, and sneakers crafted from these materials.
Embellishments
This fall, shoe decorations will be in fashion: large pearls, mini brooches, bows, or floral appliqués. Any shoes with adornments will be on trend, highlighting femininity and elegance.
Although minimalism is making a comeback, this rule seems not to apply to footwear trends. This season, statement and bold shoes will be at the height of popularity.
