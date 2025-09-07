Fall 2025 footwear trends — which styles to watch

Stylish satin shoes. Photo: Instagram

Fall-Winter 2025 footwear trends are inspired by nostalgic touches. Prints and fabrics popular in the ’80s and ’90s are making a comeback. Additionally, feminine and elegant shoe styles will be in vogue this season.

This was reported by Who What Wear.

Advertisement

Most popular shoes this season

Open-toe shoes

Although these styles may seem more suited for summer, open-toe shoes will be trendy in the fall as well. Heeled versions will be particularly popular. This is a fresh reinterpretation of classic autumn footwear. The shapes and placement of the cutouts on the toe can vary widely — from subtle designs to bold, statement-making styles.

Open-toe shoes. Photo: Instagram

Satin Shoes

Nostalgic romance will also be in style this season. Designers are increasingly looking to the past, sparking a new wave of elegant fashion. As a result, satin is making a comeback. Such shoes will become a key accessory this fall.

Satin high heels. Photo: Instagram

Exotic materials

Footwear featuring exotic elements will also be popular. Look for various styles made to resemble crocodile, alligator, or snake skin. Trendy options will include shoes, knee-high boots, and sneakers crafted from these materials.

Bright boots. Photo: Instagram

Embellishments

This fall, shoe decorations will be in fashion: large pearls, mini brooches, bows, or floral appliqués. Any shoes with adornments will be on trend, highlighting femininity and elegance.

Shoes with decorations. Photo: Instagram

Although minimalism is making a comeback, this rule seems not to apply to footwear trends. This season, statement and bold shoes will be at the height of popularity.

Read more:

The hottest boot trends for Fall and Winter 2025/2026

Classic Fall 2025 staples — style that never goes out of fashion

How to wear 1990s-inspired loafers this fall — stylist tips