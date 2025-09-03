Fall-Winter 2025/2026 footwear guide: Boots that define the season

The hottest boot trends for Fall and Winter 2025/2026
Boots are no longer just winter footwear. They are worn all year round, even with summer dresses and shorts. They will look good with miniskirts, dresses, tight jeans, or wide pants. Today, boots are not just shoes, but a way to show your style and character.
Novyny.LIVE shares the most relevant boot models of the season.
Top boots to wear this Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Knee-high boots
This classic has returned to fashion alongside the trend of restrained styles. Made of smooth leather or suede, knee-high boots add sophistication to any look.
Create a stylish, uncluttered look by wearing these shoes with dresses, skirts, or wide pants. They are suitable for both work and evening outings.
Biker boots
With their massive buckles and rough soles, biker boots create a rebellious outfit. They look great with dresses and skirts of any length, as well as tight or straight jeans.
This is the perfect choice if you want to add a little courage and drive to your look.
Chelsea boots
Chelsea will look even more modern this season: thick soles, elastic inserts, and maximum comfort. They are quick to put on and match almost any outfit.
Stylists advise wearing them with light skirts and romantic looks, adding lightness and style.
