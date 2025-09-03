Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
The hottest boot trends for Fall and Winter 2025/2026

Publication time 3 September 2025 02:42
Fall-Winter 2025/2026 footwear guide: Boots that define the season
Woman wearing black boots. Photo: freepik

Boots are no longer just winter footwear. They are worn all year round, even with summer dresses and shorts. They will look good with miniskirts, dresses, tight jeans, or wide pants. Today, boots are not just shoes, but a way to show your style and character.

Novyny.LIVE shares the most relevant boot models of the season.

Top boots to wear this Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Knee-high boots

This classic has returned to fashion alongside the trend of restrained styles. Made of smooth leather or suede, knee-high boots add sophistication to any look.

Top boots to wear this Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Knee-high boots. Photo from Instagram

Create a stylish, uncluttered look by wearing these shoes with dresses, skirts, or wide pants. They are suitable for both work and evening outings.

Biker boots

With their massive buckles and rough soles, biker boots create a rebellious outfit. They look great with dresses and skirts of any length, as well as tight or straight jeans.

Top boots to wear this Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Biker boots. Photo from Instagram

This is the perfect choice if you want to add a little courage and drive to your look.

Chelsea boots

Chelsea will look even more modern this season: thick soles, elastic inserts, and maximum comfort. They are quick to put on and match almost any outfit.

Top boots to wear this Fall-Winter 2025/2026
Chelsea boots. Photo from Instagram

Stylists advise wearing them with light skirts and romantic looks, adding lightness and style.

fashion trends shoes style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
