1990s loafers return for fall 2025 — how to style them like the stars

Girl in brown loafers. Photo: freepik.com

This season, leading brands like Coach, Max Mara, and Ferrari are reviving archival classics. On the runways, we’ve seen chunky loafers with square heels, soft suede models, and two-tone versions — the very styles that defined celebrity fashion in the 1990s.

The report comes from Vogue.

Advertisement

Which loafers stars are wearing this fall

Cameron Diaz once paired bold red loafers with a monochrome black outfit: a high-neck blouse, leggings, and a sweater. Julia Roberts, at the Die Hard 2 premiere, swapped heels for velvet loafers, styling them with a floral dress. And Sarah Jessica Parker leaned on classic square-heeled loafers, combining them with a crisp white shirt and a black pencil skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo: Vogue

How to style loafers in fall 2025

Loafers with a shirtdress

Pairing loafers with a shirtdress is one of the chicest choices this fall. White socks add a preppy touch. Flat loafers, almond-toe models, or even open styles work perfectly.

Loafers with a shirtdress. Photo: Vogue

Heeled loafers with trousers and a shirt

For an office look, opt for high-waisted coffee-colored trousers, a white shirt, and two-tone loafers with square heels. Complete the look with accessories like long necklaces and animal-print bags, seen at Prada and Gucci.

Stylish look with loafers. Photo: Vogue

Red loafers with flared jeans

Cameron Diaz’s 1990s look is easy to recreate today: black flared jeans, an off-the-shoulder blouse, and bright red loafers for a stylish, modern twist.

Cameron Diaz’s look. Photo: Vogue

1990s loafers are all about comfort and originality — they let you play with style, blending past and present into one effortlessly chic outfit.

Read also:

Fall 2025’s biggest footwear trend — loafers

The hottest boot trends for Fall and Winter 2025/2026