Fall 2025's biggest footwear trend — loafers

en
Publication time 23 August 2025 02:33
Why loafers are the new everyday essential in 2025
Loafers and sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Loafers have long since ceased to be "office shoes". Today, they easily compete with sneakers for the title of the most comfortable shoes in your wardrobe. This trend is only getting stronger in 2025: designers are offering models for every taste, from classic styles to more playful ones, and even sporty options. They look great with a trench coat, coat, light dress, or jeans. It's no wonder fashionistas are choosing them more and more for everyday looks.

Vogue writes about it.

Their mix of practicality and style makes them indispensable. Brands have reimagined this formerly conservative style, offering softer, more comfortable, and more versatile loafers. Miu Miu offered feminine models with flexible silhouettes; Loewe added a nautical touch with soft loafers; and Tod's relied on comfort and premium leather. These shoes now fit easily into even the most relaxed, casual outfits.

The most fashionable loafer styles of 2025

Loewe loafers are stylish and soft, perfect for a basic wardrobe.

Loewe spring-summer 2025. Photo: Launchmetrics.com/spotlight

White Reformation loafers — refresh any outfit and look as elegant as possible.

Miu Miu spring-summer 2025. Photo: Alessandro Viero

Whistles loafers with golden details add luxury even to simple jeans or a suit. In addition, Tod's soft loafers are so comfortable that you want to wear them every day.

Tod's spring-summer 2025. Photo: Launchmetrics.com/spotlight

The current Khaite models have a restrained design that looks very modern.

Miu Miu spring-summer 2025. Photo: Alessandro Viero

Sneakers are still popular, but loafers look more mature and collected. In addition, the new models no longer rub or cause discomfort even without socks. This means that you can wear them all day and still look stylish.

By 2025, loafers will be more than just an alternative; they will be a must-have item that is essential to a modern wardrobe.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
