Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Classic Fall 2025 staples — style that never goes out of fashion

Classic Fall 2025 staples — style that never goes out of fashion

en
Publication time 3 September 2025 13:00
Fall classics are timeless pieces that stay in style for years
Stylish young woman. Photo: freepik.com

Time really flies, and it changes not only the calendar but also our wardrobes. Just when we get used to one trend, a new one is already on the horizon. If you’re not the type to completely redo your closet every season, there’s a solution. Fashion tends to repeat itself, and some pieces never go out of style. These are the "saviors" that help you look stylish without spending too much.

Cosmopolitan shared more about these timeless essentials.

Advertisement

What items are always in style

Materials

Autumn has its favorites, and there are no surprises here: leather, suede, and knitwear. These are classics that top the charts year after year. They are practical, versatile, and always add a cozy, stylish vibe to any outfit. Choosing neutral tones makes these pieces wearable for multiple seasons, with only accessories needing a change.

A suede jacket will come in handy for more than one season.
Suede blazer. Photo: Instagram

For example, a suede blazer pairs perfectly with both jeans and dresses. A knit sweater can be combined with almost anything — from a mini skirt to classic trousers. And a leather jacket has long become a true must-have, one that’s hard to imagine autumn without.

Colors

It’s clear here as well: brown, burgundy, and gray remain the main colors of the autumn wardrobe every year. Gray works perfectly for cozy sweaters and cardigans, burgundy adds a pop of color, and brown serves as a reliable base that never fails.

A gray cardigan is a wardrobe staple.
Gray cardigan. Photo: Instagram

Of course, designers occasionally introduce unexpected shades to refresh the classics. But this stable trio always sets the standard.

Prints

The most popular patterns are tartan, Prince of Wales check, and glen check. They look stylish and remain relevant year after year. Houndstooth or gingham, on the other hand, require more caution — they may be trendy today and forgotten tomorrow. It’s better to stick with tried-and-true patterns and build your outfits around them.

The checked shirt has firmly established itself in the hearts of fashionistas.
Plaid shirt. Photo: Instagram

A plaid shirt is a perfect piece for everyday looks. It can be worn on its own or layered over a T-shirt for a stylish, layered effect. A plaid skirt instantly adds character to an outfit — from a schoolgirl preppy vibe to a more mature and elegant style.

Read more:

The must-have basics for a chic cold-weather closet

The best Fall-Winter basics for a stylish 2025 wardrobe

Fall 2025 outerwear trends you can’t miss

fashion clothes trends clothes style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information