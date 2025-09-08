Woman with a red bag. Photo: freepik

Over the past few seasons, fashion has steadily moved towards comfort and softness. The Fall-Winter 2025/2026 season only reinforces this trend. Bags that can be crumpled and squeezed and worn in any way are once again at the height of popularity.

Soft shoppers, totes, and clutches made of leather or suede bring us back to the noughties style, but with a more modern, refined twist, Vogue writes.

Slouchy bags are the it-bag of 2025–2026

The key silhouette of the season is the maxi: large bags have already become favorites of street style icons and top stars. Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, and Fendi presented voluminous clutches.

At Balenciaga, Calvin Klein Collection, and Tory Burch, the classic shoppers and tote bags have been reinvented. They are now softer, with sleek lines that feel like they're flowing in your hands. Giorgio Armani and Gabriela Hearst opted for suede in colors inspired by nature, such as deep chocolate, warm caramel, and rich terracotta.

The real favorites of the season include the legendary Fendi Baguette, which has remained relevant since the early 2000s; the modern Givenchy Voyou with its casual clasp; and the minimalist The Row Bindle. These models have long been on the must-have list of fashion insiders, and today, more and more affordable brands are creating similar bags.

If you're looking for a bag to elevate your style, consider slouchy designs. They can easily be combined with voluminous coats, knitted dresses, oversized suits, and even sports jackets. The best part is that they're not just fashionable; they're also freeing. You don't have to worry about holding them correctly or wrinkling their shape — that's their charm.

