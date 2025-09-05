Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Why suede bags are winning hearts in 2025

Why suede bags are winning hearts in 2025

Publication time 5 September 2025 19:12
Fall 2025 trend — suede bags are in
Suede bag with fringe. Photo: freepik

When it comes to accessories, it's best to have something that will remain relevant regardless of fashion trends. Suede bags are just that — they have a retro charm and fit easily into modern looks. This fall, suede is the perfect finishing touch for any outfit.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you why fashionistas around the world are choosing suede accessories this season.

The secret behind suede’s popularity

There are many options to choose from: soft boho bags with fringes in warm sandy shades, or more structured models in rich chocolate, wine, or caramel colors. Suede's unique quality is that even light scuffs add character to an item.

suede bags are winning hearts in 2025
Suede bags in trendy colors. Photo from Instagram

Until recently, suede accessories were associated with the Bohemian spirit of the '70s — light dresses and soft bags in warm colors. Now, however, the emphasis is shifting. In 2025, suede will appear in a more sophisticated form. Expect clear silhouettes, a deep color palette, and minimal unnecessary details.

suede bags are winning hearts in 2025
Brown suede bag. Photo from Instagram

Despite its demanding care requirements, suede always looks elegant. Its texture gently reflects light, making colors appear deeper and more voluminous. This is why a suede bag can elevate even the simplest outfit, from jeans and a sweater to a classic coat.

fashion Fall trends bags accessories style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
