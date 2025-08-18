The satchel bag returns: from 2010s trend to 2026 must-have

Satchel bag. Photo from Instagram

The satchel bag is back in the spotlight, this time thanks to new footage from the sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada." We're still waiting for the premiere in May 2026, but the Web is already filled with photos of the main characters in new looks. And among all the luxurious wardrobe — strict suits, bright dresses, and long coats — it was the satchel bag that caused the most discussion.

Elle writes about it.

What is special about this bag model?

The satchel is easy to recognize: a rectangular shape, clear lines, a rigid body, and a flap that closes the top. It is the ideal balance between practicality and style. It is suitable for both office looks and more casual combinations with jeans or a sweater. It will fit books, a laptop, or all those little things without which it is impossible to imagine an active day.

2010s style bag. Photo from Instagram

In the 2010s, the satchel bag was a real must-have. It was worn with coats, romantic dresses, and business suits. Then interest gradually faded, and for a while it ended up on the list of anti-trends. But a few shots of Andy Sachs in the new movie brought it back into the game.

Example from the movie

Anne Hathaway's character this time wears a vintage Coach Metropolitan — a model from 1999. It's a classic in black leather, with a recognizable silhouette and a comfortable shoulder strap. In one look, the bag complemented a light white shirt and loose light pants — a simple but thoughtful outfit.

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Elle

In the other two variations, the accessory became an accent in strict gray and navy blue suits.

Hathaway's stylish look. Photo: Elle

Why you should take a closer look at this bag

The satchel integrates perfectly into both everyday outings and formal looks. It looks equally organic on a walk with friends and at a business meeting. That is why this accessory has every chance of becoming a fixture in the fashion capsules of fall 2026.

