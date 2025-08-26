Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

26 August 2025 21:50
It’s official: Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Photo from Instagram
It's official — the Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce got engaged!

The couple shared the big news on Instagram, on August 26.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

The photos show the happy couple in a rose garden, reading "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

One of the photos shows Swift showcasing her massive diamond engagement ring.

Taylor Swift engagement ring
Taylor Swift's engagement ring. Photo from Instagram

Since they first went public in October 2023, Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been a major topic of discussion. While the exact timing and circumstances of their courtship remain unclear, Swift confirmed that they began dating shortly after Kelce mentioned her on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, in July 2023.

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl — release date announced

Taylor Swift’s Showgirl outfit is more than just sparkle

wedding diamonds Taylor Swift proposal ring
